Man to be charged with murder of 16-Y-O Baramita girl

The Guyana Police Force has informed that a man named Wickroy Mitchell called “Shatta” will be charged with the murder of the 16-year-old girl whose body was found behind her home at Baramita, North West District.

According to a short statement from the police, the charge was recommended by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The suspect, who is said to be in his 30s, is scheduled to appear at court today via Skype from the Port Kaituma Police Station.

At around 12:00hrs on Saturday, November 14, the teenager and her mother had gone to a shop in the area where they purchased alcohol and began consuming the beverage in the company of some men.

Some three hours later, the mother and her daughter, who were said to be intoxicated, purchased more alcohol and some rice; they then left in the company of one of the men and went home.

The shop owner told investigators that sometime later, the mother returned to the shop alone and spent some time there.

The next day, at around 07:30hrs, the motionless body of the teenager was found behind their house.

Reports indicate that the postmortem showed that the young girl was strangled.