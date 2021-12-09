Man succumbs to injuries 1 month after being set on fire

A 27-year-old man has succumbed to injuries he received more than a month after he was set on fire, causing him to suffer from third-degree burns.

Dead is Sheldon Simon of Number Two Village, East Canje, Berbice in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

On November 6, the man was at home when he heard a commotion outside and went to investigate.

According to his mother, Nandranie Sookra, as soon as her son stepped outside, someone threw a lit kerosene stove at him, causing him to be set on fire. This, she said, resulted in her son jumping into a trench in a bid to douse the flames.

Romario Rohit, 26, the person responsible for the attack, was on November 10 charged with attempt to commit murder when he appeared before Magistrate Renita Singh. He was released on bail and the matter was adjourned until December 10. It is expected that the man will now be charged with murder.

Reports are that Simon was taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he was subsequently transferred to the Burns Unit at the Georgetown Public Hospital where he remained until his demise on Saturday last.

Sookra says this is her third son to have been murdered and she is demanding justice.

According to the mother, one of her sons died in a piracy attack while the other was stabbed to death.