Man stabbed to death during row over ganja

A 32-year-old man was on Tuesday stabbed to death by a colleague during a row over marijuana.

Dead is Shirwayne Underwood of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

The incident occurred at around 03:00hrs on Tuesday at Policeman Corner, La Parfaite Harmonie. The suspect, a 29-year-old resident also of Parfaite Harmonie, has since been arrested.

Reports are that the duo were imbibing when they had a misunderstanding over marijuana.

In a press release, the Guyana Police Force explained that “it is alleged that the suspect told the now-dead man that weed was “bush weed”, and as a result, the suspect dealt the now-dead man a punch to the side of his head and a fight ensued.”

During the fight, the suspect whipped out a knife and dealt Underwood a single stab to his abdomen.

After being stabbed, Underwood ran a short distance away before he collapsed. He was picked up in a conscious state by public-spirited persons and rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he later succumbed to his injury.

The suspect, who made good his escape from the scene, was later arrested at about 06:20 on Tuesday.

He was escorted to Parfaite Harmonie Police Station, where he gave a video-recorded statement under caution, admitting to the crime.