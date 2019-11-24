Man shot in leg after attacking Police ranks  

An Essequibo resident is now hospitalized after he was shot in the leg by Police ranks during an attack on the lawmen. He reportedly attacked the police ranks with bottles, a cutlass and a knife.

The injured man in Royston “Crime” Evans of Charity Squatting Area, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

The incident reportedly occurred just after midnight on Sunday at the Charity Centre Ground during an entertainment activity.

Evans is presently admitted at the Suddie Public Hospital in a stable condition. An investigation has been launched into the shooting incident.