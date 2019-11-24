1 shot dead, another injured in gang shooting in Agricola

A 24-year-old member of a gang was on Saturday evening shot and killed while another was injured during a shooting incident at Caesar Street, Agricola, Greater Georgetown.

Dead is Seon Bobb of Agricola, Greater Georgetown while the injured man has been identified as Daniel Webster of Caesar Street, Agricola.

According to reports received, there was an altercation among “Plucking”, “Big Life”, Seon Bobb and Daniel Webster.

“Plucking” and “Big Life” were reportedly armed with handguns and as such, they discharged several rounds in the direction of Bobb and Webster who both received gunshot injuries.

As a result, Bobb received a gunshot wound below his chin while Daniel Webster received one to his right-side chest.

After the shooting incident, Bobb and Webster reportedly fell to the ground but were picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where Bobb was pronounced dead.

Webster was admitted a patient in the Accident and Eemergency Ward where he is being treated. His condition is regarded as serious. The police have since arrested one man while they comb the area for the two suspects. Investigations are ongoing.