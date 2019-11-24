EBD records 10% increase in road fatalities

Despite the overall report from the Traffic Department of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) that shows a recorded decrease in accidents and road deaths countrywide when compared to the corresponding period last year, there has been a notable increase in road fatalities along the East Bank Demerara (EBD) corridor.

For this year thus far, the EBD Sub-Division has already recorded a 10 per cent increase in road fatalities and a 14 per cent increase in damage accidents when compared to the same period in 2018.

This is according to Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) Police Commander of Sub-Division B (EBD), Senior Superintendent Kurleigh Simon, who made the disclosure during the unveiling of his Sub-Division’s Christmas crime-fighting and policing plan on Saturday.

“So for last year, we had 12 road fatalities but this year, we are having 19. Last year, we had 196 damage accidents and this year we have 224. So, it is a cause for concern for all, not only for the Police but for other road users also,” Superintendent Simon told the media at a press conference.

Commander Simon, who only recently took up the mantle to head that new policing Sub-Division after the former A Division (Region Four) was split into three Sub-Divisions, stated that although efforts were intensified by the Police to curb traffic accidents and fatalities, effective results could only be achieved with the cooperation of drivers and road users.

However, he noted that the Police under his command will be doubling their efforts in trying to keep passengers, road users and even the drivers themselves accident-free and safe.

Less than two weeks ago, the GPF’s Traffic Department reported that from January 1 to November 10, 2019, it saw a four per cent decrease in accidents and a six per cent decrease in road deaths related to accidents when compared to the same period in 2018.

This was according to Traffic Chief, Superintendent Linden Isles, who noted that in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) – the East Bank Demerara Sub-Division (Region Four (B))— special systems have to be put in place since this is a section where most of the serious accidents have been recorded.

“If you look at the statistics, it would show that in 2018, there were 16 accidents with 24 deaths and in 2019, we have 17 accidents with 25 deaths. So special emphasis will be placed in that area. In addition, we can look at Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), we had 14 accidents with 14 deaths in 2018 and 15 accidents with 15 deaths in 2019”.

Touching on fatal accidents that occurred in the 10 administrative regions across Guyana for the years 2017 and 2018 during the Christmas period, the Traffic Chief stated that there has been a decrease as well.

This period is from November 15, 2018, to January 15, 2019.

Isles had also added that the GPF Traffic Department will be upping the ante to condignly deal with drivers who are caught driving any motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol as part of ensuring that their lives, as well as innocent persons, are protected.