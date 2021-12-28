Man reportedly flees to Suriname after stabbing Berbice fisherman

Police in Guyana have received intel that a 22-year-old man has reportedly fled to Suriname after he stabbed a 24-year-old fisherman.

Injured is Kelvin Kewley called “Kello” of Number 65 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

The incident occurred at around 08:00hrs on Monday while the suspect and victim were on a fishing boat at the Number 65 Village Koker, Corentyne, Berbice.

The duo were involved in an argument when the suspect used a sharp object and stabbed Kewley to the mid-section of his chest and on his left hand, which caused him to receive injuries.

He was later rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital by his brother where he was seen and treated by a doctor on duty and transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was admitted a patient for further treatment.

An investigation is underway.