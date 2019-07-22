Man remanded for threatening to kill girlfriend with illegal gun

Thirty-one-year-old Royston Rowe of Newtown Kitty, Georgetown was earlier today slapped with a possession of firearm charge when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.

He appeared before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus and pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on July, 16, 2019 at Campbellville Avenue, Georgetown, he had in his possession a .38 revolver, without being the holder of a firearm license.

Police Prosecutor Adduni Inniss told the court that on the day in question, Police received a telephone call from the accused girlfriend claiming that he had threatened to shoot her with a gun. Police responded to the report and went to the Campbellville address where the gun was handed over to them.

The court further heard that the man was recently released from prison after spending two years on an armed robbery charge.

On the other hand, the accused stated, “The Police ain’t find me with no gun. Right now my head hurting and me ain’t able waste the court time so I’ll plead guilty. All I had in my hand was two Guinness and a pack of cigarette.”

After listening to the man’s explanation, the Magistrate entered a not guilty plea and as such, Rowe was remanded the man to prison. He will make his next court appearance on July 29.