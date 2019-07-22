GMSA urges speedy resolution to political situation

The Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association in a missive to the press stated that it welcomes the ruling on the consequential orders given down by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) and more so, the commitment by all of the political players to abide by the said ruling and have a speedy resolution to the unprecedented situation faced by Guyana.

“We are cognizant of the importance placed by the Court with respect to the need for a functioning Elections Commission in order for credible Elections to be held as soon as possible. In this context we exhort the Leaders of the two Political Parties to be fully engaged on a continuous and meaningful basis until a consequential solution is arrived at”, the release added.

As such, it also exhorts the political leaders to abide by the Constitutional requirements and conditionalities as it relates to the criteria for the selection of nominees of Chairman who should not have known affiliation or allegiance to any party.

“We do so given the grave consequences that could result in other Local, Regional and International judicial matters”, the GMSA added.