Man remanded for murder of vagrant

Kareem Stewart, 27, of Toucan Drive South Ruimveldt, has been charged for murder committed on Mark Benjamin, known as “Curl up Toe” which occurred on January 27,2020 at the Camp Street pavement.

Stewart appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court where he was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison until February 11, 2021

According to the prosecutor, on the day in question, at about 03:30hrs, Stewart had attacked the Benjamin while he was asleep at the Camp and Robb Streets pavement in the vicinity of Teleperformance.

From a CCTV video recovered from the area, Stewart could be seen pounding the sleeping vagrant to his head with a huge brick. After the attack, Stewart made his escape but was later apprehended by police.