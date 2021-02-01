13 new Covid-19 cases recorded; death toll at 177

In the latest statistics released by the Ministry of Health, it was revealed that the country recorded 13 new Covid-19 cases while the death toll has moved to 177.

The latest death, which was recorded on Sunday, is a 58-year-old female from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), who died while receiving care at a medical facility.

“Officials of the Ministry have contacted all relatives and persons to facilitate contact tracing and rapid assistance to everyone who may have been exposed to the now-deceased person,” the Ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, a total of 13 new cases were also reported for the day, taking the confirmed cases to 7654. There are five patients in the Intensive Care Unit, 55 persons in institutional isolation, 782 on home isolation and eight in institutional quarantine.

From the 3965 males and 3689 females that contracted the virus, 6635 have recovered completely. To date, health officials have tested 50,152 persons.

New cases were reported across five administrative regions, with one in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), one in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), 10 in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and one in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice).

There are 1004 cases in Region One (Barima-Waini), 428 in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), 618 in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), 234 in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), 410 in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) and 590 in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).