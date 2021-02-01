Herstelling woman charged for attempting to smuggle ganja into prison

Parveena Kissoon, 41, of Herstelling Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD) appeared before Magistrate Sherdell Isaacs at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court where she was charged for attempting to smuggle marijuana into the Camp Street prison.

The woman pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on January 26, 2020, she had attempted to smuggle 43 grams of cannabis into the prison.

Defence lawyer Leslie Sobers argued that his client was not aware that the cannabis was in the package.

The lawyer noted that Kissoon usually visits the prison to see her husband who is incarcerated. However, on the day in question, a friend had asked her to take a parcel on their behalf for another prisoner. It was in that parcel the marijuana was found.

Kissoon received bail in the sum of $20,000 and is expected to return to court on March 1.

It was previously reported that Kissoon visited the prison at about 10:00hrs on the day in question to drop off personal items for a male prisoner. However, a prison staff discovered the leaves, seeds and stems suspected to cannabis.

When the cannabis was discovered, it was reported that the woman attempted to run away. However, police officers gave chase and managed to apprehend her.