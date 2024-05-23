BREAKING NEWS: Man recently released from prison confesses to killing Corentyne welder

A man, who was recently released from prison, has confessed to killing 25-year-old Joshua Hardatt, a welder of Bloomfield Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Hardatt’s body was on Wednesday found in a car along the backdam at Letter Kenny, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

The suspect, who was arrested in another region, confessed to killing the victim, claiming that Hardatt had an affair with his wife whilst he was incarcerated.

“He confronted the victim, and he denied, and he became more furious and dealt him several blows about his body,” Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum told this publication.

The discovery of the car on the lonely dam at Letter Kenny, Corentyne, about 400 meters into the rice cultivation area was made at around 08:00h, as persons were making their way to work.

Hardatt had left home the evening before.

His mother, Lalita Hardatt who could not hold back her emotions said it was unusual for him to stay out all night, explaining that it was at about 19:00h that he left home promising to return in two hours.

His mother said it was only a few days prior that her son told her that he was threatened by a man who was released from prison on Saturday.

