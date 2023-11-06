Man pleads guilty to murder following violent robbery

Sunil Ally, who is accused of robbing a cash crop/poultry farmer during a violent robbery, is now awaiting sentencing after admitting guilt to the charge.

At his recent arraignment before Berbice High Court Judge Sandil Kissoon, Ally pleaded guilty to a charge for the capital offence of murder which was committed during a robbery.

He accepted that on February 1, 2019, he murdered 59-year-old Deoprakash Lalbachan, also known as ‘Deo’ and ‘Williams,’ of Lot 22 Grant 1651, Crabwood Creek, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) during the course or furtherance of a robbery.

Justice Kissoon has deferred his sentencing until November 27 to hear from probation and other social impact reports. State Counsel Muntaz Ali is prosecuting this case.

Arriving at the Skeldon Public Hospital shortly after 23:00 on Friday, February 1, 2019, Lalbachan was declared deceased. Five stab wounds were made on his body.

At first, it was thought that the man had been stabbed during what looked to be a robbery that had taken place at his house at around 22:30 hours.

That evening, his wife Nalini Lalbachan discovered him leaning on the kitchen counter in the bottom flat of their home while he was still clutching his stab wounds.

In the meantime, it was stated that a camouflage vest was also found at the crime site in addition to a knife, which is the likely murder weapon.

