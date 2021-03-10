Man on trial for raping girl, 11

Ttrial of Adriane Sewdeen for the alleged rape of an underage girl commenced on Tuesday at the High Court in Essequibo. Sewdeen is on trial before Justice Gino Persaud.

The accused is unrepresented while the State is being represented by prosecutor Lisa Cave.

Based on reports received, Sewdeen pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that between June 1, 2018, to June 30, 2018, in the county of Essequibo, he engaged in sexual penetration with an underaged girl.

According to prosecutor Cave, during May 2018, the child’s mother left her in the care of the accused and his wife.

However, sometime in June 2018, the wife of the accused went out, leaving her three minors and the victim at home. The accused reportedly returned home during midday from work, and allegedly raped the child.

Further, on July 9, 2018, the wife of the accused took one of her three children to a graduation ceremony, leaving the same victim along with her two children at home.

On that occasion, the accused had returned home from work and allegedly took the victim to the room and raped her for a second time.