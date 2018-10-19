Man nabbed with 1.1kg cocaine at Stabroek Market Square

An East Bank Demerara resident was on Wednesday evening nabbed with over one kilograms of cocaine in the vicinity of Stabroek Market Square by agents of the Custom Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU).

The drug enforcement unit confirmed that Wyette Amsterdam of Land of Canaan Public Road, East Bank Demerara and another man who were under surveillance by CANU Ranks were intercepted at Stabroek Market Square.

A search was conducted on the haversack that Amsterdam was carrying during which 1.160 kilograms of cocaine and $600,000 in cash were unearthed. No illegal substance was reportedly found in possession of the other male.

However, Amsterdam was charged and placed before the court earlier today. He was arraigned with the possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking to which he pleaded not guilty.

As such, he was remanded to prison and will make his next court appearance on November 1, 2018 for disclosure of statements.