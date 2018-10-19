CANU intercepts Mocha man with 559 Ecstasy pills

The Custom Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Wednesday evening intercepted a Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara man with 559 Ecstasy pills weighing 219.7 grams.

The suspect, Kenton Haynes was arrested between Charlotte Street and Orange Walk, Georgetown.

Based on reports received, Haynes and other males were arrested and taken into custody after agents of CANU intervened in an Ecstasy transaction being conducted at Orange Walk. The illegal pills were found in possession of Haynes.

However, he was arrested, charged and placed before the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court earlier today.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail in the sum of $200,000 bail. In addition, he was ordered to lodge his passport and report to CANU headquarters on a weekly basis until the completion of the matter.

The case was adjourned for November 1, 2018.