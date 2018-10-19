EC shopkeeper attacked, shot

A Bachelor’s Adventure, East Coast Demerara (ECD) shopkeeper is now nursing a gunshot injury to his left arm after he was attacked and shot on Thursday evening by six armed men.

31-year-old, Taffy Adams was shot to his left armed at about 20:00h.

Based on reports received, Adams left his home on a pedal cycle and went to a shop at 17th Street Paradise Housing Scheme, ECD and as he was returning home when he saw a silver grey 212 Toyota Carina motorcar with six occupants.

As he continued his journey, he heard a loud explosion and immediately felt a burning sensation to his left arm thus causing him to fall off of his bicycle. The car reportedly sped away from the scene.

The injured Adams was picked up and taken to the Enmore Police Outpost and subsequently to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was treated.

The police have since launched a man hunt for the car and its occupants.