Man killed in mining pit accident at Region 8 Backdam

An East Indian man, who goes by the call name “Coolie”, was killed in a mining accident at Kuribrong Backdam, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni). No other details of the deceased is known as yet.

The incident occurred at about 18:00h on Thursday, according to the police.

Information received from the victim’s co-worker states that the deceased was employed by a gold miner, of Herstelling East Bank Demerara, as a pitman only five days prior.

On the day in question, the victim was working in a mining pit along with two other crewmates, when the pit walls caved in and a tree fell on top of the victim.

He was then picked up by his crew members and rushed to Mahdia Regional Hospital where he pronounced dead on arrival by the doctor on duty.

The body was examined by police and marks of violence were seen on the right foot and a wound to the head.

The body was then placed in the mortuary awaiting identification and a Post Mortem Examination.