Wanted man arrested for murder of retired Anglican priest

Police last week arrested a third suspect who was wanted for the murder of former priest George Chuck-A-Sang, who was killed in December 2020.

Orlando Orin Ormando Richards of Gibraltar Road, Corentyne, Berbice was nabbed sometime around 15:30h on Thursday last in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni).

The police said that acting on information received, ranks from Region Eight conducted an intelligence-led operation and arrested the 22-year-old wanted man.

Richards is currently in custody at the Major Crimes Unit at Eve Leary where further investigations are ongoing.

A wanted bulletin was issued for Richards in February.

This was one day after Rawle McPherson, 45, of Victoria, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and Mohanie Mohabir, 43, of Corentyne, Berbice were remanded for the murder of the retired Anglican priest.

The charge states that between December 21 and December 22, 2020, at the St. Sidwell’s Anglican Church, Vlissengen Road, Lodge, Georgetown, they murdered Chuck-A-Sang.

Reports indicate that the duo was known to the priest and would visit him often.

Chuck-A-Sang lived alone at the vicarage of the church.

His daughter told investigators that she last spoke to her father on December 18.

On the day in question, she called her father via WhatsApp but he did not answer.

The daughter later then went to her father’s home where she discovered his body in a motionless state on the floor.

Police had said there were what appeared to be seven stab wounds about his body, and his forehead appeared to be swollen.