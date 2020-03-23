Man killed in hit and run on Brickdam

A cyclist was on Saturday evening killed after he was struck down by a speeding motorcar at the intersection of Brickdam and Chalmers Place, Georgetown.

Dead is Vibert Tyrell, 61, of Lot 381 Apple Drive, North East La Penitence, Georgetown.

Based on reports received, the accident occurred at about 20:00h on the night in question as the pedal cyclist was riding along the roadway.

It was reported that as he approached the intersection, he rode into the path of the vehicle thus causing a collision. As a result of the impact, Tyrell sustained severe injuries to the body and was pronounced dead at scene.

A post mortem performed on the body earlier today, gave the cause of death as multiple injuries.

The driver who fled the scene reportedly turned himself in at the Alberttown Police Station on Sunday in the company of his attorney. He is in custody and is assisting with the investigation.