Linden man accused of murdering ex-lover and her fiancé to make court appearance soon

The suspect in the murder of his ex-lover and her fiancé which occurred in Linden on Wednesday last is expected to make his court appearance soon.

The bodies of 49-year-old Imogene Gordon of Lot 177 Prosville, Wismar, Linden and Royston John of East Berbice-Corentyne were discovered lying in blood at the woman’s home with multiple stab wounds.

John was reportedly discovered lying on his back while Gordon was lying face down in the lower flat of the incomplete two-storey house.

Post-mortem examinations conducted on the bodies of the two have since given the causes of deaths as multiple incise wounds which include cuts and stabs.

It was reported that on the day in question, Police were summoned to the scene after a report was lodged that screams were emanating from the house. Upon arrival at the location, ranks made the gruesome discovery. The knife suspected to be the murder weapon was found about six feet away from the woman’s body.

The woman’s ex-lover – a Linden businessman, has since been arrested for the murder. The Regional Commander, Superintendent Hugh Winter told INews that the case file would be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) today for legal advice on the way forward.

It was reported that only recently, Gordon had filed a Police complaint against the suspect with whom she had once shared a common-law relationship.

Reports are that the woman had complained that the 48-year-old businessman had threatened to chop off her hands and feet.

He was arrested and charged in connection with these allegations on March 10, 2020 and later appeared at the Linden Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Dylon Bess where he pleaded guilty to the charge. He was placed on a six-month bond to keep the peace.

He was arrested by Police on Thursday morning in the vicinity of Prosville where the incident occurred and was transported to the Linden Hospital Complex, where he was treated for a gaping wound in the hand.

The suspect remains in custody as the investigation continues.