Man killed as mining pit at Puruni Backdam collapses

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

𝙈𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙋𝙞𝙩 𝘾𝙤𝙡𝙡𝙖𝙥𝙨𝙚 𝙞𝙣 𝙋𝙪𝙧𝙪𝙣𝙞 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙙𝙖𝙢

Police in Regional Division # 7 are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal incident which occurred on Sunday April 14, 2024 about 16:00 hrs at Puruni Backdam, Puruni River, Region # 7, resulting in the death of Stephen Mark Samuel, a 47-years-old miner of Karwap Mission, Pomeroon River, Region #2.

Investigation revealed that the deceased was employed with, a Brazilian national, on a Six (6) inch Land Dredge as a jet man and on the date and time mentioned above the deceased and several other workers were in a pit working.

Whilst working, a part of the eastern wall broke and fell into the pit covering the deceased.

An alarm was raised, and with the assistance of other workers present, Samuels motionless body was removed from under the rubble.

A report was then made to the Police who visited the scene and examined the body. No marks of violence were seen.

Samuels body was then escorted to the Puruni Health Centre and pronounced dead on arrival by Doctor Semple.

The body is presently at Bartica Regional Hospital mortuary and will be transported to Georgetown for post mortem examination.

Investigations ongoing.

