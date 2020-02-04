Man jailed for 30 years for killing businessman

Justice Sandil Kissoon on Monday sentenced Floyd Rammit to 30 years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to killing the owner of Hamson’s General Store, Abdul Farouk Ghanie in April 2015.

Rammit admitted that between April 15 and April 16, 2015 at Lot 97 Collingswood Avenue, Nandy Park, he murdered Ghanie, also called “Hamson”, in the course or furtherance of a robbery.

He was represented by Attorney-at-Law Maxwell McKay while the State was represented by its Prosecutors, Tiffini Lyken, Nafeeza Baig, and Tuanna Hardy.

Reports in 2015 were that the man was ambushed while tending to his dogs. His body was found by his wife, who had gone to the property after several calls to his phones went unanswered. An autopsy showed that he died as a result of a single stab wound to the chest.

Meanwhile, another accused in the man’s murder, Kemo Tyron Evans is on remand awaiting trial.