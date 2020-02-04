3rd suspect charged for Tuschen restaurant robbery

Police still to locate female suspect

One month after two of his accomplices were charged and remanded for robbing Five Star Chinese restaurant in Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), on January 3, 2020, Shaquille Wilbury made his appearance on Monday at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court, charged for the same offence.

Wilbury, of Buxton, East Coast Demerara, appeared before Magistrate Zameena Ali-Seepaul. He is the third person to be charged for this robbery.

However, according to the Regional Commander of Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demarara), Simon McBean, a fourth suspect is being sought by the police.

Earlier in January, Police Constable attached to the Special Branch at Eve Leary, Georgetown, Jonathan Harry and 20-year-old Akande Ross of Herstelling, East Bank Demerara, were both charged and remanded until March 10.

According to reports, the owner of the business, 43-year-old Guang Hong Wang, her husband and a customer, 37-year-old Navindra Lakahalall, were in the restaurant at the time when one of the men entered with a woman and purchased two beers.

Soon after the couple consumed the beverage, they ordered a case of beer and in the process of Wang delivering it, the male suspect whipped out a handgun and relieved her of two cell phones and an undisclosed sum of cash.

He then turned his attention to Lakahalall and relieved him of one silver chain and an undisclosed sum of cash. In the height of the robbery, the three other suspects entered.

However, a licensed holder of a handgun, who lives nearby, heard the commotion and immediately went to investigate and was attacked by the armed suspect and another with a cutlass.

As such, he discharged several rounds in their direction after which the suspects fled the premises into a waiting motor car, PTT 8606, that was parked nearby, leaving their accomplice Prince, who was badly wounded, at the scene.

The police were contacted and the vehicle was intercepted at a roadblock on the public road in front of the Den Amstel Police Station.

At the time, the car had three occupants – one was in the back seat with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. He was questioned, arrested and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was admitted.

An unlicensed pistol with an empty magazine was found in the vehicle along with an undisclosed sum of cash and cellular phones.

Prince, on the other hand, was escorted to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. A search on his person revealed $130,000.