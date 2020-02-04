CCTV footage leads to arrest, prosecution of ‘Bag Snatcher’

Following a robbery committed an unidentifiable male who snatched handbag containing personal items from a female driver was arraigned for the crime when he appeared at Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on December 9 last.

After the matter was reported to the police, an investigation was launched during which the close circuit television (CCTV) footage was retrieved and showed a male riding through a street with a bag identical to that stolen from the victim.

Based on further investigation, Quesi Jordon 19, a labourer of Hill Street, Albouystown was arrested and charged with Larceny from the Person but pleaded not guilty.

He was nevertheless, remanded to prison by Magistrate Annette Singh and made his next court appearance on January 13, 2020.

However, on January 12, the accused changed his plea to that of guilty and as such, he was sentenced to six months imprisonment.