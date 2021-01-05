Man in custody for robbing Venezuelan national

…following altercation with Police Ranks

A 21-year-old of Tucville, Georgetown is in Police custody after he was positively identified by Venezuelan National, Ricky Menque as the person who robbed him on Sunday afternoon.

Police said that the incident occurred just about 16:30h in the vicinity of Demico House, Stabroek Square.

Menque, a 31-year-old of Friendship, East Bank Demerara (EBD) had just exited a minibus and was walking on the pavement when he was pounced on by three identifiable males. He was relieved of a Samsung smartphone and $25,000 cash.

The men made good their escape.

At about 17:00h on the said date a 21-year-old male of Tucville Georgetown was arrested based on information received and was positively identified by the victim to be that of one of the individual who robbed him.

He was taken into custody as the investigation continues.

The Guyana Police Force, in a subsequent press release, informed that they responded to the report of a robbery just about 16:35h where they arrested the man. However, he became aggressive and attacked the Ranks who were forced to defend themselves. This led to a physical confrontation between the suspect and the Police, part of which has been circulating on social media via video. The suspect was eventually subdued and taken to the Brickdam Police Station where he was identified by the victim as being one of the men who had robbed him of his phone and money. He remains in Police custody and has refused medical attention, while the injured Police Ranks were treated at the Georgetown Public Hospital. The Police Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) is also investigating the matter. The Police Force has advised that anyone who may have witnessed the incident, between the suspect and the members of the Force, to make contact with the Officer in charge of the Police OPR on Telephone number 227-1926 or the Commander of the Regional Police Division on 226-1389.