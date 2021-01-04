APNU/AFC Gov’t spent $290M from Lotto Fund on 2020 jubilee

The 2019 Auditor-General Report has revealed that the A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC) government spent over $290 million from the Lotto Fund on Guyana’s 2020 Golden Jubilee, among other things.

According to the report, $600 million was budgeted for funds from the lotto fund under the category of miscellaneous revenue.

However, the former government only transferred $32.5 million to the consolidated fund. The rest was spent on a number of activities.

For instance, $290 million was spent on cultural activities related to Guyana’s Golden Jubilee celebrations which were held in February 2020.

Further, $150 million was spent to rehabilitate grounds and recreational parks, while $88.2 million was spent on the Flag raising ceremony back in 2019.

The former government also spent $49.4 million on Guyana’s delegation to Carifesta XIV in Trinidad and Tobago in 2019.

The AG also found that $45 million was used from the fund to purchase equipment and do infrastructural work for the Linden Broadcasting Network.

Additionally, $11.4 Million was spent to sponsor Guyana’s senior football team to participate in the CONCACAF gold cup.

The law establishes that monies from the Guyana Lotteries Commission are to be transferred to the Consolidated Fund.