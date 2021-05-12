Man hacked to death allegedly by in-laws

A 38-year-old man was last evening hacked to death, reportedly by his in-laws.

The dead man is Marcus Thomas, a bus driver, formerly of Coverden, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Reports are that Thomas exited his bus at Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden Highway when he was attacked.

Thomas’ throat was slit and his body bore several chop wounds.

This publication was told that the bus driver had an old grievance with the suspects.

The perpetrators reportedly fled the scene after committing the act.

An uncle of the now dead man, when contacted, explained that he spoke with his nephew just before he left a carwash at Coverden for home.

He was in total disbelief when he heard the devastating news.

However, Thomas’ sister noted that she was at home when she received the news of her brother’s death.

She explained that the incident might have stemmed from an old grievance. The woman explained that she was not sure what had transpired but noted that her brother has been living with his in-laws for some time now.

An investigation is underway.