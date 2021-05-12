Irate shop owner discharges gun at home of customer

A 19-year-old shop owner of Tain Settlement, Corentyne, Berbice is now in Police custody after he reportedly discharged a firearm in the air by the house of one of his customers.

The incident occurred between 03:50hrs and 04:15hrs on Tuesday.

Police said a resident of the community along with a friend visited the shop to purchase cigarettes.

However, upon their arrival, the shop was closed. The resident then threw stones at the roof of the building. In the process, a window was shattered.

Police said the shop owner became “irate” and visited the home of the customer where he discharged a gun in the air.

The matter was reported to the police and an investigation is underway.

INews was told that the victim and suspect are known to each other, as the victim is a frequent customer of the shop.