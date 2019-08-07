Man granted bail over alleged assault at bar

A 23-year-old man was brought before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Wednesday and charged for inflicting grievous bodily harm during a fight at a bar.

Quincy St Jules stood before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

The charge alleged that on July 20, 2019 at Alexander Street, Kitty, Georgetown, he inflicted grievous bodily harm on Haffi Skane.

The facts presented by Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield stated that on the day in question the two men were imbibing at Seepaul’s bar, when they got into a heated argument and a fight broke out.

The defendant started to kick the virtual complainant on his right leg, which was seen bandaged in the courtroom.

The magistrate, after listening to the prosecutor’s facts, granted the defendant bail in the sum of $170,000, and the matter was adjourned to August 14.

He was also ordered to report at the CID Headquarters every Friday until the conclusion of the matter.