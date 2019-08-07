Man, 20, remanded for raping Venezuelan woman

A 20-year-old man was today remanded to prison for allegedly raping a Venezuelan woman while she was asleep.

Jamul Bunbury, a fisherman of the North West District, was not required to plea to the indictable charge when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

It is alleged that on August 3, 2019, he engaged in sexual penetration with a woman without her consent.

Reports are that the couple met at a party.

However, the woman later went home and retired to bed.

She was awoken when she felt the suspect force himself onto her. After committing the act, the suspect escaped.

The matter was then reported, an investigation was carried out, and Bunbury was charged.

Bunbury is slated to make his next court appearance on August 20, 2019 at the Mabaruma Magistrates’ Court. (Story by Oma Pierre)