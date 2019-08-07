Pakistani man faces court over alleged forgery of passport stamp

A Pakistan national was slapped with a fraud charge on Wednesday at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he made his first court appearance.

Thirty-seven-year-old Imran Khan of Lot ‘C’ Church Street, Enterprise, East Coast Demerara, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

The charge alleged that between March 5-8, 2019 at Georgetown, with intent to defraud, he conspired with others to forge a passport stamp in favour of himself so as to show that same was issued by the Central Immigration and Passport Office.

According to information, the defendant entered the country through Suriname but failed to present himself to the relevant authorities. Khan then conspired with others to forge a stamp in his passport so as to show he presented himself to Immigration.

Police ranks, acting on information, contacted the defendant and asked him to present his documents, but it was during the confrontation ranks realized the stamp was forged. The defendant was subsequently arrested and charged.

The magistrate granted the defendant bail in the sum of $200,000 and the matter was adjourned for August 14.