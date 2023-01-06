Man found in Bloomfield trench dies on arrival at hospital

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a so far unidentified man whose body was found in a trench along the Bloomfield Public Road Corentyne, Berbice in the vicinity of the Thrill Factory.

On Thursday, at about 19:00hrs, police received a telephone call from an unknown person about the discovery of the body.

On arrival at the scene, it was observed that a male of East Indian descent was seen lying on the northern side of the Bloomfield Access Road in a trench.

The body was taken out of the trench in a semi-unconscious state and escorted to the Port Mourant Public Hospital. At the hospital, the man was seen by a doctor on duty who pronounced him dead on arrival.

The body was examined for physical marks of violence and a dark mark was seen on his left abdomen and blood was seen running out of his left ear.

The body is at Ramoo’s Funeral Home awaiting identification and an autopsy.