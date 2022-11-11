Man found dead in trench at Ogle

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 53-year-old man whose body was pulled out of a trench at Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The victim has been identified as Gangaram Isharm of Industry Housing Scheme, ECD. Police said no marks of violence were seen on the body.

Reports are that police received information from an unknown caller and proceeded to the trench in front of the Ogle Center Ground at around 06:00h on Thursday where they discovered the body.

The man’s body was found facedown with the head and body underwater, in a sitting position on a green and black bicycle.

The victim’s sister told investigators that her brother is an alcoholic and had no known medical condition.

Investigations into his death are ongoing.