Man found dead in Sandy Babb Street building

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 47-year-old Arvinder Singh of Happy Acres, East Coast Demerara (ECD) whose body was found in a building located on Sandy Babb Street, Kitty, Georgetown.

The body was discovered by security guards at around 18:30hrs on Monday.

Singh, who was unemployed, was reportedly sleeping at the location for about two weeks now. He occupied a wooden bed on the lower flat of the unfinished five-storey concrete structure.

According to one of the security guards, a 31-year-old male of Sandy Babb Street, said he last saw the man alive at around 04:00hrs on Monday when he collected his cellphone, filled his water bottle and went back to bed.

The other guard, a 51-year-old female of Industry, ECD reported for work at the location about 06:00hrs on the said date and related that throughout the day, she saw the man lying on his bed.

About 18:30hrs, when she was relieved of duty by the 37-year-old guard, she informed him that Singh was in his bed all day.

A report was subsequently made at the Kitty Police Station and Emergency Medical Technicians from the Central Fire Service were informed and visited the scene, where the man was pronounced dead.

The body was further examined and no marks of violence were seen.