$600k in cash stolen from car parked on Church Street

Some $600,000 in cash was stolen from a parked car at Church Street, Georgetown.

The money was the property of a company called ‘Phenotech’ and was in the possession of a 30-year-old employee of Good Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD) at the time of the incident which occurred between 14:47h and 15:43h on Monday.

The employee said she went to Scotiabank on Carmichael Street, Georgetown where she withdrew $1.2M in cash from the business account and placed the money in an envelope which she secured in the glove compartment of the vehicle.

The woman, who was being driven by a 29-year-old man of Hadfield Street, Lodge, Georgetown, said she spent some of the money and the remaining amount, $600,000, was placed into the envelope and secured in the glove compartment.

The woman claimed that at this point, she along with the driver went to Church Street, Georgetown where they parked the vehicle and left everything intact.

The woman said the duo subsequently went to Regent Street to continue shopping and upon their return, they noticed that the left side quarter glass was broken and the car was opened.

The woman said she immediately made checks for the money but it was not found.

Investigations are ongoing.