Man fatally shot in Albouystown

A 54-year-old man was on Saturday afternoon shot dead by a stray bullet.

Dead is Aulden Cush called “Alligator”. The incident occurred sometime around 16:42h at Cooper Street Albouystown, Georgetown, between James Street and Independence Boulevard.

Investigations revealed that Cush went to a shop on Cooper Street to purchase cigarettes and while there, it is alleged that two males had a heated argument.

During the row, one of the men pulled out a firearm and discharged a round in the direction of the other man, however the bullet struck Cush to the right side of his face. After the man was shot, the suspects fled the scene on foot.

Cush was pronounced dead on the scene by an EMT crew.

The body was subsequently picked up and taken to the Lyken Funeral Parlour where it awaits Post Mortem Examination.

Investigations are ongoing.