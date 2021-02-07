Places of worship can now operate at 40% capacity

The Government on Saturday evening announced that places of worship can now operate at a 40 per cent capacity.

In an interview with this publication, Head of National Covid-19 Taskforce, Prime Minister Mark Phillips said that a decision was taken to have places of worship operate at a higher capacity.

However, all other Covid-19 guidelines are still in effect.

These include that religious leaders are to ensure that where there are multiple services, that there should be no less than 45 minutes between the session to allow for sanitization.

Prepackaged food is to be used instead of portions from communal containers.

When applicable, persons should bring their own rugs or fabric for daily prayers.