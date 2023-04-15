Man electrocuted while changing GTT pole in Berbice

A man is now dead after being electrocuted while changing a GTT utility pole on the Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) earlier today.

Dead is 27-year-old Michael Anthony Benjamin of Lot 6 Dukestown, Corriverton, Berbice.

Benjamin was the foreman of a crew that was changing wooden poles between Number 52 and 56 Villages Corentyne when the incident occurred at about 12:20h.

The incident also resulted in another worker, 38-year-old Oddel Kyte, being injured.

Reports are that Benjamin was operating a truck which has a hydraulic lift that would erect the post to an upright position, while Kyte was holding the post to centre it in the hole.

However, due to a sudden movement that caused the post to accidentally touch a Guyana Power and Light (GPL) electrical line, Kyte’s body immediately started to vibrate and he let go of the post.

Kyte then went to check on Benjamin, who was found motionless on the ground next to the hydraulic lift.

Benjamin was rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty.

His body is currently at the hospital’s mortuary, awaiting a Post Mortem Examination.

Investigations are ongoing.

--- ---