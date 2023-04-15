Berbice money changer robbed by toy gun bandits

A Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) money changer was this morning robbed of $70,000 by two armed bandits.

Reports are that the victim, 24-year-old Parsrham Dave Sukraj called “Dave”, was plying his trade at Rose Hall Town Public Road when he was attacked sometime around 09:30h.

Police say Sukraj reported that two men walked up to him and one of them told him to give him everything as he took out a long black knife from his waist.

The young money changer reportedly put up a fight until the attacker gave an instruction to his accomplice to shoot him [Sukraj]. The second attacker then took out a black and brown gun from his waist and pointed it at Sukraj.

However, Sukraj continued to scuffle with the man holding the knife, who managed to grab hold of the money-changer’s cash and escape through a nearby street.

Meanwhile, a police constable who was performing traffic duties nearby was alerted and confronted the gunman. The suspect dropped the weapon on the roadway and ran away.

The police officer gave chase but was unsuccessful in apprehending the suspect.

However, the suspected firearm was retrieved and taken o the Rose Hall Town Police Outpost. Upon examination of the weapon, it was discovered that it was a toy gun.

Nevertheless, it was still lodged as an exhibit.

--- ---