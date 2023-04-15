Hutson suspended from AAG Presidency

President of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) Aubrey Hutson was this afternoon suspended from his post at the helm of the association.

According to reports reaching this publication, the decision to suspend Hutson for a particular period of time was taken at an AAG General Council meeting held today at the National Racquet Center, Woolford Avenue.

The suspension will also go hand-in-hand with a pending investigation into the travel fiasco involving the CARIFTA Games 2023 Guyana team last week, which resulted in the Government of Guyana (GoG) having to intervene.

With the topic trending across social media over the past week, there had been numerous calls for Hutson’s removal or resignation.

As a result of Hutson’s suspension, AAG first Vice-President Amanda Hermonstine is likely to take over the reins of the Association.

The AAG last hosted elections in 2021, where Hutson was re-elected as President for a third term.

