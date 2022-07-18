Man dies in Reg. 2 accident

Lorenzo Hendricks, 25, a goldsmith, is now dead following an accident in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

The incident occurred at around 04:00h today in Hampton Court, Essequibo Coast.

Reports are that the man lost control of his motorcar and crashed into a trench.

This publication understands that the young man was consuming alcohol prior to getting behind the wheels.

Reports are that Hendricks was negotiating a left bend when he reportedly drove into a small pothole on the road and lost control of the vehicle and ended up in a nearby trench.

He was taken out of the vehicle in an unconscious condition.

The man was placed into another vehicle and transported to the Suddie Public Hospital where he was admitted and placed on treatment but minutes after succumbed to his injuries at the said hospital.