Man dies after motorcycle crashes into pile of stones

A 20-year-old man is now dead after the motorcycle he was riding on last evening crashed into a pile of stones along Nelson Mandela Avenue, Georgetown.

Dead is Kareem Powley of Tucville, Georgetown – who was the pillion rider on bike CK 7783.

Police said the bike, driven by a 21-year-old man, was proceeding north on the western carriageway of Nelson Mandela Avenue at a fast rate of speed.

The motorcyclist alleges that a black motorcar, which was proceeding in the said direction to the right side of him, swerved left and caused him to lose control.

As such, the motorcycle ran off the road and collided into a pile of stone which was on the western parapet.

The motorcyclist and the pillion rider fell onto the road surface as a result of the collision and they both received injuries about their bodies.

The pillion rider was picked up in an unconscious condition by the EMT but succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention.

A notice of intended prosecution was served on the motorcyclist after a breathalyzer test was conducted which revealed no trace of alcohol in his system.

He remains in custody assisting with the investigation.