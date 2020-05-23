Recent Articles
Jagdeo urges GECOM to stop entertaining wild, unproven APNU/AFC allegations
On a daily basis during the ongoing national recount, new and unsubstantiated allegations of fraud are being made by the APNU/AFC Coalition – allegations...
Leguan man dies after tractor topples in rice field
Tragedy struck on Friday afternoon on the quiet island of Leguan, when a man lost his life after the tractor which he was operating...
Man dies after falling from veranda during birthday bash
A birthday celebration ended tragically on Friday after an elderly man fell from a two-storey wooden house. Dead is 67-year-old Munilall Loknauth of Better Hope,...
Mingo stole more votes for APNU/AFC than their 4000 margin in 2015 – Nandlall
A recount of the ballots cast in just 87 of the more than 400 ballot boxes that Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo...
Criteria used for stranded Guyanese return should apply to Carter Center’s request – Ali
Peoples Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) Presidential Candidate, Dr Irfaan Ali, has welcomed the decision by the National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) to allow over...
See comparison …details of Mingo inflating votes in favour of APNU/AFC
The ongoing National Recount at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre (ACCC) to ascertain votes cast on March 2, polls has revealed that Returning Officer...
Cops get tough against curfew violators; several others charged in Linden
Five other Lindeners were charged for violating the country-wide COVID-19 curfew in Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) as law enforcement officials in the mining...
5 slapped with manslaughter charges over Berbice River boat collision
Five men were arraigned for the death of four others following a boat collision in the Berbice River when they appeared before Magistrate Wanda...
Region 2 REO charged for assaulting Vice Chairman in boardroom fracas
The A Partnership for National Unity/ Alliance for Change (APNU/AFC)-aligned Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Region Two, Denis Jaikarran appeared at the Suddie Magistrate’s...
St. Joseph Mercy Hospital launches $20M COVID-19 testing and treatment centre
The St. Joseph Mercy Hospital (SJMH) has launched a brand new COVID-19 testing and treatment facility at the St. Paul Retreat Centre at Vryheid’s...