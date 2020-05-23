Man dies after falling from veranda during birthday bash

A birthday celebration ended tragically on Friday after an elderly man fell from a two-storey wooden house.

Dead is 67-year-old Munilall Loknauth of Better Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

According to information received, Loknauth along with his wife were invited to a relative’s 66th birthday party.

Upon arrival, the man joined his family and started consuming alcohol, however, at approximately 16:30h, the elderly man went up to the veranda of the house, which is about 13 feet off the ground and fell off.

Reports are the man was acting strangely before he fell off the veranda.

Police were summoned to the scene and he was subsequently pronounced dead.

