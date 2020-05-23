Leguan man dies after tractor topples in rice field

0
Public-spirited citizens rushed to the scene as the tractor toppled

Tragedy struck on Friday afternoon on the quiet island of Leguan, when a man lost his life after the tractor which he was operating toppled over in a rice field.

Dead is 59-year-old Sasenarine Persaud also called “Narine” of Lot 5 La Bagatelle, Leguan, Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

Based on information received, the incident occurred at about 10:30h at Waterloo Backdam. Persaud, who is a tractor operator, uplifted the vehicle at about 07:30h from his employer earlier in the morning.

He then headed over to the rice fields to commence the day’s work. But as he was working, the tractor turned turtle in the centre of the field, pinning the elderly man in about two feet of water.

Another operator, who was operating his tractor about 300 feet away then made contact with the owner of the rice field. By the time persons arrived to rescue the man, those efforts proved futile. However, with the assistance of public-spirited citizens, the tractor was removed.

Police ranks later arrived at the scene, where the body was examined. No marks of violence were discovered and the body was removed from the scene.

INews understands that the tractor is owned by Rajkumar Datt, whom Persaud was employed by for some time.

The body is awaiting an autopsy as investigations continue.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR