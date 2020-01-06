Man charged for murdering ex-girlfriend’s new lover

A Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) employee who murdered his ex-lover’s new boyfriend several days ago, was on Monday arraigned before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for the crime.

Twenty-two-year-old Nigel Thomas, of Lot 136 James and Victoria Street, Albouystown, Georgetown, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and was not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that on December 30, 2019 at Guyhoc, Georgetown, he murdered Kyle Chase.

Thomas was represented by Attorney-at-Law Adrian Thompson who contended that his client received injuries to his head and was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital

He further stated that his client does not remember anything about the victim’s death.

Facts presented by Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield stated that on the day in question, at around 23:00hrs, the victim was at the female home, when the accused showed up. However, upon seeing the victim, the accused became angry and an argument ensued.

According to the prosecutor, the accused pulled out a screw driver and dealt the victim several stabs to the neck and about the body.

The injured man was taken to the Davis Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The court was informed that the accused received injuries with a bottle, however he was treated for the injuries.

According to the prosecutor, the accused was subsequently arrested and charged shortly after the matter was reported at the East La Penitence Police Station.

The prosecutor also highlighted that the men are known to each other.

Thomas is schedule to appear in court on January 28.