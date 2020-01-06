Ottis Gibson confirms talks with BCB for bowling coach role

Ottis Gibson became the second person to be linked with the Bangladesh bowling coach’s job, after former South Africa seamer Nantie Hayward had applied for the role earlier this week. Gibson confirmed that he is having discussions with the BCB but did not reveal any more details, according to ESPNCricinfo.

Gibson is currently the head coach of Cumilla Warriors, the BPL side that is managed by the BCB. He is working closely with chief selector Minhajul Abedin, board director Naimur Rahman and a few other BCB coaches.

“I am not going to deny that a discussion is going on,” Gibson was quoted by ESPNCricinfo as saying. “We are still a long way from agreeing anything. We will see. Of course I love cricket and coaching bowling. If there’s an opportunity to help young fast bowlers, I will look at that opportunity.

“I know some of the players. Al-Amin is in our team. I pride myself on forming relationships quickly with players. I have no problem coming in and trying to help young and experienced bowlers. If the opportunity is there, I will definitely look at it.”

Hayward, Sylhet Thunder’s bowling coach, has also applied for the job that was vacated by Charl Langeveldt, who cut short his two-year contract by taking up the South Africa job last month, ESPNCricinfo reported.