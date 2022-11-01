Man busted with meth at bus park

A 41-year-old man of Norton Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown was on Monday busted with a quantity of methamphetamine in his possession.

Delon King was intercepted by officers of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) in the vicinity of the Route 48 bus park.

“A subsequent search was conducted revealing a quantity of transparent Ziploc bags containing a clear crystal-like substance suspected to be methamphetamine,” the organisation said in a statement.

The man was arrested and escorted to the CANU Headquarters where the suspected narcotics was weighed and amounted to 88.6 grams.

Investigations are ongoing.