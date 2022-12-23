Man arrested with stolen, slaughtered cattle

A man is now in custody after he was allegedly found transporting meat said to have been stolen from a Corentyne cattle farmer.

According to the police, at about 2:30h on Friday, acting on information, police conducted an operation at Auchlyne Village, Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice/Corentyne) where they intercepted a canter bearing registration number GVV 1269 owned and driven by Shawn Embrack, 48, a labourer of New Amsterdam, Berbice.

A searched was conducted on the canter where ranks found one light brown cow, one spotted cow and two dark brown cows.

Police say all of the heifers were slaughtered into quarters with skin branded X87M.

The driver was questioned about the animals and reportedly could not give a satisfactory explanation.

The man was subsequently arrested.

Meanwhile, about two hours later, the owner, who is a residence of Letter Kenny Village, Corentyne, went to Whim Police Station and identified the animals to be his property by the brand number and also stated that the animals were not sold.

Investigations are continuing.